Apple makes it easier to repair out of warranty iPhones in the U.S.

Users of iPhones that are out of warranty will be able to repair these easier as Apple is kicking off a new repair program. First available in the United States, with a possible international expansion later on, the repair program aim to equip independent service centers with the same genuine spare parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers.

To better meet our customers’ needs, we’re making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network. When a repair is needed, a customer should have confidence the repair is done right. We believe the safest and most reliable repair is one handled by a trained technician using genuine parts that have been properly engineered and rigorously tested — Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer

There are more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers worldwide, and, with the current push in supporting independent services, Apple aims to continue offering its customers the best services possible in order to maintain a high customer satisfaction rating.