Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack was announced last week, and it is now available at most Apple stores. There were some rumors earlier about the battery pack supporting reverse wireless charging, as well as the ability to support AirPods and other accessories, but it wasn’t confirmed until now.

Steven Russell has shared some images on Twitter after he purchased the new MagSafe Battery Pack from a local Apple Store over the weekend. The provided images help us take a closer look at the dimensions and see how thick it really is when attached to an iPhone, or an AirPod. Additionally, he confirmed that AirPods can indeed be charged wirelessly with the new MagSafe Battery Pack.

This isn’t really surprising, since Apple even hinted that this new Qi battery-powered wireless charger supports features like this, compatibility was still unknown earlier. Based on the fact that it supports the Qi standard, any compatible device should charge with the accessory, although the charge may be limited to the minimum charging speeds.

One more thing to add. I have been asked if it wirelessly charges AirPods. Answer appears to be yes. pic.twitter.com/2WCcKSOlbI — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

Other images uploaded by Russel show off the Battery Pack’s dimensions and software features. He also shows us how the battery widget shows the accessory while it’s charging the device or it’s connected on iOS 14.7 and 14.6.

This won’t apply to most people, however cool to note. iOS 14.7 (right) adds support for the battery pack. Using it on 14.6 (left) showed a different icon in the battery widget (/mr) pic.twitter.com/5h1L9vWWSj — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

The battery pack is even compared to a recently released Mophie battery pack. Russel confirmed that both accessories have the same thickness, but the Mophie battery is slightly larger and slightly wider, compared to MagSafe.

Size comparison to the also recently released Mophie battery pack. Both are equally as thick.

Important to note the Mophie pack charges via USB-C. (/mr) pic.twitter.com/Y1w809KrNq — Steven Russell (@stevenrussell) July 19, 2021

The MagSafe Battery Pack was released on July 14 and it costs $99. It is now available at most Apple stores and online. What are your thoughts about the new accessory, now that you’ve seen a few real-life images of the portable battery pack? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!