Strings of code inside the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta, uncovered by 9to5mac, suggest that Apple might be working on offering users a “Pro” mode.

Said mode could be enabled or disabled by users, and would basically, according to some other strings of code, boost the MacBook’s performance.

There are also warnings like “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase” and “Fan speed limit overridden” when the Pro Mode is activated.

While the strings don’t mention availability specifically, it appears that the option will only be available on MacBooks.

Source: 9to5mac

