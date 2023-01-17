The new 14.2 and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) laptops with M2 chips are here. We compare the latest to the MacBook Pro M1 Pro and Max 2021 series

Apple finally unveiled the brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips alongside the updated 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The new laptops are equipped with the latest chips, featuring up to a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, up to 96GB of unified memory with 4000GB/s memory bandwidth. Hardware-wise, the next-generation MacBook Pro lineup feature welcome improvements under the hood, but they still come with the same identical design as their 2021 predecessors.

Alongside the new MacBook Pros and M2 Pro and Max chips, Apple also unveiled the new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini computers, and we have all the information you need in our post.

Price & Availability

Fortunately, Apple didn’t hike the prices in the US this year, and the prices remained the same across the entire MacBook Pro lineup, for both, the 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro laptops. That means that the 14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) starts at $1,999.00 with the M2 Pro chip, while the M2 Max equipped model will retail from $3,099.00.

The same can be said for the larger, 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023), which starts at 2,499.00 with the M2 Pro chip. The M2 Max powered MacBook Pro retails from $3,499.99. The base model of the 14.2-inch M1 Pro started at $1,999.00, and the new 14.2-inch M2 Pro also starts at the same $1,999.00 price. The M2 Max-powered device starts at $3,099.00.

Model MacBook Pro 14.2” (2023) MacBook Pro 16.2” (2023) M2 Pro (512GB storage) From $1,999.00 From $2,499.00 M2 Pro (with 1TB storage) From $2,499.00 From $2,699.00 M2 Max From $3,099.00 From 3,499.00

Prices are shown in USD.

At the time of writing (January 17, 2023, 11am ET), the new MacBook Pro laptops are available today, with shipping scheduled to start from January 23. Based on Apple’s track record, there’s a chance that these shipping dates might start slipping, and we recommend you pick up a device now to avoid week, or month-long delays.

Technical Specifications

MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (2021) vs MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (2023)

Specifications MacBook Pro 14.2” (2021) MacBook Pro 14.2” (2023) Dimensions 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm Weight 3.5 lbs (1.6kg) M2 Pro: 3.5 lbs (1.6kg)

M2 Max: 3.6 lbs (1.63kg Chips M1 Pro

M1 Max M2 Pro

M2 Max Display Liquid Retina XDR display 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit 3024 x 1964 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only) Wide color (P3) True Tone ProMotion 120Hz

Liquid Retina XDR display 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit 3024 x 1964 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only) Wide color (P3) True Tone ProMotion 120Hz

CPU Up to 10-core Up to 12-core GPU Up to 32-core Up to 38-core Neural Engine 16-core 16-core Memory Up to 64GB unified memory Up to 96GB unified memory Storage Up to 8TB Up to 8TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD 1080p FaceTime HD Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Keyboard Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Ambient light sensor

Force Touch trackpad Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Ambient light sensor

Force Touch trackpad Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3 Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Battery life Up to 11 hours wireless web

Up to 17 hours Apple TV app movie playback

Integrated 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

67W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M1 Pro with 8-core CPU)

96W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M1 Pro with 10-core CPU or M1 Max, configurable with M1 Pro with 8-core CPU)

Fast-charge capable with 96W USB-C Power Adapter Up to 12 hours wireless web

Up to 18 hours Apple TV app movie playback

Integrated 70-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

67W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 Pro with 10-core CPU)

96W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 Pro with 12-core CPU or M2 Max, configurable with M2 Pro with 10-core CPU)

Fast-charge capable with 96W USB-C Power Adapter

MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16.2-inch (2023)

Specifications MacBook Pro 16.2” (2021) MacBook Pro 16.2” (2023) Dimensions 1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81 cm 1.68 x 35.57 x 24.81 cm Weight 4.7 lbs (2.1kg) M2 Pro: 4.7 lbs (2.15kg)

M2 Max: 4.8 lbs (2.16kg Chips M1 Pro

M1 Max M2 Pro

M2 Max Display Liquid Retina XDR display 16.2-inch mini-LED backlit 3456 x 2234 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only) Wide color (P3) True Tone ProMotion 120Hz

Liquid Retina XDR display 16.2-inch mini-LED backlit 3456 x 2234 1000 nits sustained, 1600 nits peak (HDR content only) Wide color (P3) True Tone ProMotion 120Hz

CPU 10-core 12-core GPU Up to 32-core Up to 38-core Neural Engine 16-core 16-core Memory Up to 64GB unified memory Up to 96GB unified memory Storage Up to 8TB Up to 8TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD 1080p FaceTime HD Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers

Wide stereo sound

Support for Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos on built-in speakers

Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Keyboard Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Ambient light sensor

Force Touch trackpad Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Ambient light sensor

Force Touch trackpad Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.3 Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Battery life Up to 14 hours wireless web

Up to 21 hours Apple TV app movie playback

Integrated 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Fast-charge capable with included 140W USB-C power adapter Up to 15 hours wireless web

Up to 22 hours Apple TV app movie playback

Integrated 100-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

140W USB-C Power Adapter

Fast-charge capable with included 140W USB-C power adapter

Design

Both the 14.2 and 16.2-inch MacBook Pro 2023 laptops are identical to the 2021 series of M1 Pro, and M1 Max-powered devices. They feature the same Liquids Retina XDR display with 3456 x 2234 (the 16.2-inch models) resolution, and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. The panels still support the ProMotion technology, with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the minor, but noticeable differences is the MagSafe charging cable, which is now color matched with the new laptops. Speaking of the colors, the laptops are still only available in Space Gray, and Silver options.

The laptop dimensions for both models remained identical, and the only minor difference is in weight. The new MacBook Pro (2023) models appear to be a tad heavier than the 2021 models, which may be due to the larger cooling system that Apple may have implemented to keep the devices in control under load.

Performance

The new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are more power efficient than ever, and provide better performance than the previous generation of M1 series of chips. According to Apple, the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are up to six times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro laptops, and color grading is up to two times faster. A quick glance at the battery also confirms that the M2 series of MacBook Pro laptops can last up to 22 hours on a single charge, compared to 21 hours on the M1 series of MacBook Pro devices.

That might not seem like a lot, but there are a few significant improvements on the M2 series that makes life easier for professionals. For starters, the new chips finally support the Wi-Fi 6E modem, which was missing from the premium M1 Pro and M1 Max lineup. The HDMI supports 8K displays for the first time, and the laptops can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory (M2 Max models only).

2 Images

Close

The rest of the specifications appear to be identical to the last generation of MacBook Pros, equipped with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and they feature the same 14.2 and 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays, the same Touch ID sensor embedded in the power button, the same chassis, design and so on. Nothing’s changed regarding the appearance, and it’s the identical to the last generation.

Should you upgrade?

It’s a tricky question, since the new laptops have only just been announced, and we’re yet to see some real-life benchmarks and tests. That being said, we’re glad to see the improvements, but we’re not sure if they’re worth spending thousands of dollars, unless you hate money, and want the latest and the greatest right now.

Taking a more sensible approach, we would advise users to hold off, and wait until more tests are concluded, comparing the M2 Max and the M2 Pro chips against the M1 series of chips. Based on Apple’s vague benchmark results, it would make sense to upgrade immediately, but as we all know, they are vague on purpose.

2 Images

Close

Professionals who currently depend on the M1 Pro or M1 Max machines might be able to shave off a few minutes of their rendering times by using the new M2 series of chips. However, it is still questionable whether it’s worth the upgrade at this time. If saving a few minutes is critical to your workflow, by all means, it’s worth it, as it’ll likely pay off in the future in the times you can save.

Source: Pocketnow

The M1 Pro and M1 Max machines are already excellent, and if you’re happy with the performance of your current machine, it might be better to wait until the M3 series of chips are announced in a few years time. As an M1 Max user myself, I will be waiting for at least two to three generations of M-series. Apple is known for its great support, and the M1-series of MacBook Pro laptops will continue receiving updates for at least six years, and in many cases, eight years. There’s plenty of time and performance left in these machines, and upgrading is simply not worth it, unless you can justify the spec bump and the performance improvements.

However, it might be the perfect time for new users to buy a MacBook Pro laptop, especially for those who have been holding off on purchasing the last generation. The new 2023 series provide faster performance, better efficiency, and faster connectivity. There were no price hikes in the US, and the new machines are available for the same price as their predecessors, making them one of the best laptops in 2023 that users should consider purchasing.

