Hurry! Get a mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook for $799, save $500

apple macbook deal

If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, or are looking to buy one, you have to check this deal out! The mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook is on sale at B&H Photo, for a limited time — today only — and it goes for $799.00. That’s $500 off the original price of $1,299.

This particular model has a 12-inch display with 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core processor. It packs 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and comes with the Intel HD Graphics 615 graphics card. It also features the Force Touch Trackpad.

Get the mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook in Gold for &799 here.

Get the mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook in Rose Gold for &799 here.

B&H Photo
Apple, Deal, MacBook, MacOS, News
