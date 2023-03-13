Apple’s MacBook lineup has come a long way, and the new Apple Silicon changed the entire game. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is one of the best Apple computers on the market, equipped with a powerful chip, a beautiful display, all in a small form factor. It’s hands down the best laptop for students and general users who need a device that gets work done, and is excellent for casual browsing.

Apple MacBook Air $799.99 $999.99 Save $200 Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. See at Amazon $799.99 at Best Buy See at B&H

BestBuy offers steep discounts on the previous generation MacBook Air with the M1 chip, making it a no-brainer for most people. It’s available for just $799.99, saving you $200. It normally retails for $999.99 – even at that price, it’s one of the best compact laptops money can buy.

As a quick recap, the MacBook Air M1 comes with a 13.3-inch IPS LED display. It has a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and support for P3 wide color gamut. It’s beautiful, bright and accurate. It’s powered by the M1 chip, and it’s powerful enough to use multiple apps simultaneously. The base model has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, but if you have a lot of photos and apps, we’d encourage you to upgrade that up to 512GB, at least.

Furthermore, the MacBook Air’s battery can comfortably last a full work day with its 49.9Wh battery, and it can quickly charge up using the 30W USB-C power adapter. We included our video review below if you want to upgrade from your old machine to the MacBook Air with the M1 chip.