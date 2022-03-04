Apple Mac Studio could be the company's powerful Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid

Earlier today, a report surfaced claiming that Apple is working on a 7K resolution display called Apple Studio Display. Now, a new report from 9to5Mac claims that Apple is working on a new Mac model, called Mac Studio, which will sit in between the Mac mini and the beasty Mac Pro.

The report claims that Mac Studio is nothing but a powerful Mac mini. The company is reportedly developing two variants of the Mac Studio: one with the M1 Max chip (same as the MacBook Pro introduced last year) and another one with an even beefier version of M1 Max. 'J375' is the product codename internally.

'Mac Studio' may not be the final name as such — it could be a placeholder for now. But, the company is definitely working on a new segment of desktop Macs, as per the report. 9to5Mac says that the Mac Studio could be a new category between Mac mini and Mac Pro aimed at professional users.

It also cites a Bloomberg report which said that Apple is said to be working on a "smaller Mac mini". At that time, Mark Gurman reported that the smaller Mac mini will feature a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU. The report then suggests that this Mac is indeed the Mac Studio. Moreover, Mac Studio will give the Cupertino giant more time to work on the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro. As it has been previously said, Apple could still launch a new Intel Mac Pro.

There's no word on when Apple could announce Mac Studio. The company is hosting a special event on March 8, 2022, where it is expected to announce new Macs. There have been no rumors of Apple debuting the Mac Studio at the Peek Performance event, but you never know.

Source: 9to5Mac