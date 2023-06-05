Apple today announced the upgraded Mac Studio. The new computer is powered by the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra chipsets. Apple says the new Ultra chip is up to four times faster than to the older Intel-based computers, and the new machine supports up to six Pro Display XDR displays. The new Mac Studio will provide up to 3x faster performance than the current generation Mac Studio using the M1 Ultra chip, and it's one of the fastest and best Apple computers to this date.

Alongside the new Mac Studio, Apple also finally unveiled the new Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, powered by the Apple M2 Ultra chip.

The new Mac Studio has up to 24 CPU cores and up to 76 GPU cores. It’s up to four times faster than the last Intel-based iMac, and six times faster than the latest Intel-based iMac. The machine also has a 40% faster Neural Engine, and it supports h.264, HEVC, and ProRes encoding and decoding.

“The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we’ve ever made,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world. Today, it gets even better with M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, featuring even more performance and enhanced connectivity. And for those users who need the versatility of internal expansion, Mac Pro combines PCIe slots with our most powerful chip. The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro join our other pro systems to give our users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products that Apple has ever offered.”

The Mac Studio with the M2 Max is up to 50% faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio, and 4x faster than the latest Intel-based 27-inch iMac. It has a 12-core CPU and up to a 38-core GPU, with up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

When it comes to connectivity and displays, the new Mac Studio comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. It can be configured with up to 8TB storage, and it has up to 192GB of unified memory with 800GB/s memory bandwidth. Apple says the graphics designers using After Effects can render up to 50% faster, and developers can build new versions of their apps with Xcode up to 25% faster. DaVinci Resolve will see a 50% improvement, while 3D artists using Octance will be able to render up to 3x faster using the new M2 Ultra chips.

The Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDR monitors, and it has 10GB Ethernet, HDMI, SDXD, four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and two USB-A ports. It has Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E to allow for gigantic download speeds, twice as fast as the current generation powered by the M1 series of chips. Additionally, the machine also lets users connect up to 8K displays at 240Hz frame rates.

Mac Studio starts at the same price at $1,999 as its predecessor. The machine will retail for $1,799 in the US for education customers. You can order the new Mac Studio today, and it’ll become available on June 13.