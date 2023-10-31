Key Takeaways Apple's new M3 series of chips, built on 3nm technology, offer significant improvements in efficiency and performance compared to previous M1 and M2 chips. This means smoother gaming and enhanced capabilities for professionals.

The new chips support AV1 decoding, providing a more efficient and higher-quality video experience from streaming services and apps on Mac devices.

The M3 series features an advanced Neural Engine that is up to 60% faster than the previous M1 chips, enabling faster AI and machine learning workflows and enhancing tools like image processing in Adobe Premier and Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro laptops with M3 chips can offer the longest battery life ever in a Mac, lasting up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Apple announced three new products at its “Scary Fast” event on October 30, including the refreshed 24-inch iMac with the more capable M3 chip, and the new Space Black MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The new M3 series of chips are up to 50% faster compared to the M1 chips, and up to 30% faster compared to the M2 series. They offer up to 128GB of unified memory, faster GPU rendering, and more.

The new Apple M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips are built on the 3-nanometer technology. They offer 25, 37, and 92 billion transistors, respectively, and the highest-end M3 Max tops out at 16 cores for the CPU, 40 cores for the GPU, and 128GB of unified memory.

The new chips offer hardware-allocated ray tracing and mesh shading, up to 2.5x faster GPU rendering, and a new GPU architecture that enables Dynamic Caching. Apple says “the CPU performance cores and efficiency cores are 30 percent and 50 percent faster than those in M1, respectively, and the Neural Engine is 60 percent faster than the Neural Engine in the M1 family of chips. And, a new media engine now includes support for AV1 decode, providing more efficient and high-quality video experiences from streaming services.”

The standard M3 chip offers 5 billion more transistors than the M2, while the M3 Pro has 3 billion fewer transistors than the M2 Pro chip. The M3 Max has 26 billion more transistors than the M2 Max, which had 67 billion transistors. The M3 Pro also has 4GB more unified memory than the M2 Pro, while the M3 Max has 32GB more unified memory than the M2 Max.

M3 M3 Pro M3 Max Transistors 25 billion 37 billion 92 billion CPU Up to 8 cores Up to 12 cores Up to 16 cores GPU Up to 10 cores Up to 18 cores Up to 40 cores Memory Up to 24GB of unified memory Up to 36GB of unified memory Up to 128GB of unified memory

As a result of the new 3nm technology of which the M3 series are based of, will yield much better efficiency and performance compared to the M2 and M1 series of chips. This will enable a smoother gaming experience, and professionals will be able to do more thanks to the advanced processing and graphical power. H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes Raw will also see a boost in hardware acceleration.

AV1 decoding is now also supported natively on the Mac, providing a more efficient and high-quality video experience from streaming services and apps.

And since AI (Artificial intelligence) is still at large, Apple took a moment to highlight that the new chips can handle ML (Machine Learning) models more efficiently, thanks to the new Neural Engine. Apple quotes that the new Neural Engine is up to 60% faster than the M1 series of chips, making AI/ML workflows “even faster”. Apple says the new engine will make AI tools faster, including the powerful new image processing tools in Adobe Premier and Smart Conform in Final Cut Pro.

When it comes to battery, Apple says that the new M3 family will offer the “longest battery life ever in a Mac”, claiming that the new MacBook Pro laptops will be able to last for up to 22 hours on a single charge.