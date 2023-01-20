Here's a comparison of Apple's M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Max chipsets to see which one is right for you.

With the release of the M1 chipset in 2020, Apple completely revolutionized the chipset industry. With its powerful CPU, GPU, high-efficiency memory architecture, and optimizations for macOS, this chipset set a new standard for performance and efficiency on personal computers. It enabled Apple to create powerful and energy-efficient Macs that could handle even the most demanding tasks, all while using very little power.

Apple followed it with the release of the M2 chipset last year and said it was 'taking the breakthrough performance and capabilities of M1 even further.' And now, with the release of the new Mac mini and MacBook Pro models, the company has unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets, which take the performance and efficiency even up a notch. In this article, let's compare the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips and find out which one is the best option for you.

Apple M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Mac: Specs Comparison

Specification M2 M2 Pro M2 Max Fabrication Process 2nd Gen 5nm technology 2nd Gen 5nm technology 2nd Gen 5nm technology Transistors 20 billion 40 billion 67 billion CPU Configurations 8-core CPU: 4 high-performance cores + 4 high-efficiency cores 10-core CPU: 6 high-performance cores + 4 high-efficiency cores 12-core CPU: 8 high-performance cores + 4 high-efficiency cores 12-core CPU: 8 high-performance cores + 4 high-efficiency cores GPU Configurations 8-core, 10-core 16-core, 19-core 30-core, 38-core Neural Engine 16-core (15.8 TOPS) 16-core (15.8 TOPS) 16-core (15.8 TOPS) RAM Configurations 8GB, 16GB, 24GB (LPDDR5) 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR5) 32GB, 64GB, 96GB (LPDDR5) Unified Memory Bandwidth 100GB/s 200GB/s 400GB/s Supported Mac Models MacBook Air (2022), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2022), Mac mini (2023) Mac mini (2023), MacBook Pro (14- and 16-inch, 2023) MacBook Pro (14- and 16-inch, 2023)

Apple M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Max: CPU

Apple M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max — all three chipsets are based on the second-generation 5nm node process. This technology provides improved performance and power efficiency, and allows for more transistors to be included on the same chipset dye as the first generation, according to Apple. The baseline M2 chip features 20 billion transistors, the M2 Pro boasts 40 billion transistors, and the M2 Max, being the top-of-the-line, comes with a staggering 67 billion transistors.

Nonetheless, the underlying architecture of all M2 chips is quite similar, with all three of them featuring the same data cache and instruction cache (128KB and 192KB, respectively). The only difference is in the shared cache size, with the M2 Pro and M2 Max offering 32MB L2 cache while the baseline M2 features 16MB shared cache. The increase in shared cache size on the newer chipsets should provide noticeable gains when during CPU-intensive tasks.

3 Images

Close

Coming to the actual CPU and core architecture, both M2 Pro and M2 Max are available in a variety of CPU and core configurations. The M2 Pro offers a choice between a 10-core or a 12-core CPU, while the M2 Max has only a 12-core CPU configuration. These multithreaded CPUs are divided into high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores, as shown in the table above.

Apple claims the new Pro and Max chipsets offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous generation Pro and Max chipsets. On the other hand, the baseline Apple M2 is only available in one configuration, offering an 8-core CPU with a similar 4+4 architecture.

Apple M1 vs M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Max: GPU

3 Images

Close

All three chipsets feature significant upgrades in this department compared to their respective predecessor. However, when comparing the standard M2 against the M2 Pro and the M2 Max, it's clear that the M2 Pro and M2 Max offer the most advanced and powerful options for high-end graphics-intensive tasks.

The standard M2 comes with up to a 10-core GPU, while the M2 Pro features up to 19-core GPU, and the M2 Max maxes out at 38-core GPU. The following table illustrates how these M2-series processors' perform differently:

Feature M2 M2 Pro M2 Max Cores Up to 10 GPU cores Up to 19 GPU cores Up to 38 GPU cores Execution units N/A 2,432 4,864 Teraflops 3.6 6.8 13.6 Gigatexel/sec 111 212 424 Gigapixel/sec 55 106 212

In terms of performance, the M2 Pro's 19-core GPU offers a significant boost over the standard M2's 10-core GPU. With 2,432 execution units, it delivers 6.8 teraflops and 212 gigapixel/sec, compared to the M2's 3.6 teraflops and 111 gigapixel/sec. This makes the M2 Pro an ideal option for users who require high-performance graphics. Apple claims the M2 Pro chip compiles code 25% faster and processes images 40% faster than the M1 Pro.

The M2 Max's 38-core GPU takes performance to the next level, offering even more power and capability than the M2 Pro. With 4,864 execution units, it delivers 13.6 teraflops and 424 gigapixel/sec, which is almost double the performance of the M2 Pro. This makes the M2 Max the ultimate choice for users who require the highest level of graphics performance for tasks such as 4K video editing, 3D rendering, and other graphics-intensive tasks.

Apple M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Max: RAM and Memory Bandwidth

The standard M2 comes with 100GB/s unified memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of unified memory. The M2 Pro has 200GB/s unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of unified memory. The M2 Max offers the highest level of memory capability with 400GB/s unified memory bandwidth and up to 96GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The M2 Pro's memory capabilities are a significant upgrade over the standard M2, offering double the memory bandwidth and 8GB more RAM. Thanks to the M2 Pro's increased RAM capabilities, Apple says it can handle Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads faster than ever. M2 Pro Macs can also be configured up to 8TB, while the standard M2 Macs max out at 2TB.

The M2 Max takes memory capabilities to the next level, offering four times the memory bandwidth and 72GB more RAM than the standard M2. This makes it the ultimate choice for users who require the highest level of memory performance for tasks such as 3D rendering, 4K video editing, and opening 1000s of Google Chrome tabs (ha!). The M2 Max also offers a maximum configurable storage of 8TB.

Apple M2 vs M2 Pro vs M2 Max: Other Features

Media Engine

The standard M2 comes with a media engine and ProRes video engine for decoding 8K H.264 and HEVC video as well as playback of multiple streams of both 4K and 8K video. The M2 Pro takes it to the next level, with hardware-accelerated H.264, HEVC, and ProRes video encoding and decoding, allowing it to play up to 10 streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video at the same time. M2 Max offers two video encode engines plus two ProRes engines, allowing for up to two times faster video encoding than M2 Pro.

Neural Engine

All three of Apple's latest chipsets — the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max — are equipped with the same 16-core Neural Engine, which offers a significant boost in performance for machine learning tasks such as video and image processing. The new chipsets deliver up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, making them 40% faster than the previous generation.

Which chipset is best for your next Mac?

This brings us to the final question — which Mac should you buy? A Mac with M2 chipset? Or M2 Pro? Or M2 Max? Here's what we suggest:

You should buy a Mac with Apple M2 if.....

The Mac with M2 chipset is a great option for casual users and those who primarily use their Mac for basic tasks such as web browsing, email, and document editing. The M2 chip is designed to provide a balance of performance and efficiency, making it suitable for everyday use. The M2 chip comes with an 8-core CPU, 8/10-core GPU, and 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also offers 100GB/s unified memory bandwidth, which is sufficient for most basic tasks.

You should buy a Mac with Apple M2 Pro if.....

The Mac with M2 Pro chipset is a great option for professionals and power users who require advanced capabilities for tasks such as code compilation, video editing, or 3D rendering. The M2 Pro offers improved performance and memory capabilities over the standard M2, which makes it suitable for more demanding tasks. The M2 Pro comes with 8/12-core CPU, 19/38-core GPU, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also offers 200GB/s unified memory bandwidth, which is twice as much as the standard M2.

You should buy a Mac with Apple M2 Max if.....

The Mac with M2 Max chipset is the ultimate option for users who demand the highest level of performance and memory capabilities for the most demanding tasks. It is designed to provide the best performance and memory capabilities available on the market. The M2 Max comes with up to 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also offers 400GB/s unified memory bandwidth, which is four times as much as the standard M2. This is the best option for users who need the highest level of performance for tasks such as 4K (or even 8K) video editing, 3D rendering, and whatnot.