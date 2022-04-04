Apple is already offering refurbished M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro laptops

Apple today began selling refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices with the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon. The new devices are already available from Apple directly, and they are certified refurbished, which means they’re covered by Apple’s limited one-year warranty, and Apple 14-day returns policy. Apple also allows customers to purchase AppleCare for these devices.

It’s a little unusual for Apple to offer refurbished devices for such recent devices, but MacRumors spotted them on Apple’s online store. Apple is offering both the 14-inch and the 16-inch MacBook Pro devices with a big discount, depending on the model you pick, you could save up to $350 at the time of publishing this post.

Apple has a large number of different configurations available on its website, including the 14-inch model with M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU, 14-Core GPU) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for $1,799, which saves you $200. There’s also a 16-inch model with the M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-Core GPU) inside that comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $3,149, which lets you save up to $350.

Due to the nature of refurbished products, there’s limited stock available to purchase, and it’s not guaranteed that all of these will be available any time soon since it depends on the return and repair replacement rate. Some machines with certain configurations may go quicker than others, but this will constantly change, so now is a great time if you want to save a few hundred dollars.

Some devices are ready to ship right now, while others may take a few days to arrive, depending on the location. Every Apple product that gets listed on the “Certified Refurbished” Apple Store goes through a certification process that checks if all components, features, and hardware meets Apple’s standards, and some devices also often receive brand new batteries.

