Apple started a revolution back in 2020 with the launch of three new Macs powered by Apple Silicon. The company launched a new M1-powered Mac mini, a MacBook Air, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, that was just the first step in this exciting new path, as Apple has announced two new processors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max.

Apple has recently announced two new chips in the M1 family that will arrive to reimagine the MacBook Pro. The M1 Pro and the M1 Max are Cupertino’s first Pro chips designed specifically for the Mac. The M1 Pro comes with a system-on-a-chip design achieved by scaling up M1’s architecture to create a far more powerful chip. This processor started by rearchitecting the chip fabric to enable the SoC to scale while doubling the width of the memory interface and using faster DRAM. In other words, these changes will allow the CPU to deliver up to 200 Gb/s of memory bandwidth, almost twice as much as the original M1.

The Max is even better and more powerful than the Pro. It will deliver up to 400 Gb/s, which is twice as much as what you get with the Pro and six times more potent than the M1. It will also support up to 64GB of unified memory. It features 57 billion transistors, which makes it the largest chip ever built by Apple. It packs a ten-core CPU complex and a 32GPU core which will make it four times faster than the GPU on the M1.

Developing…