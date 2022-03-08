Apple M1 Ultra chip takes things to the next level; literally!

Apple today announced a brand new Silicon that is joining the already existing M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chipsets. The new M1 Ultra brings even more power and efficiency to the Apple lineup. The new Apple Silicone blows the competition away with up 64 GPU cores and a 20 core CPU.

The new M1 Ultra has a die-to-die connection capability that's called Ultra Fusion. The chip is built on the 5nm process and supports Thunderbolt 4, and it has 2.5TB/s interprocessor bandwidth. The new architecture reduces the latency, and it has 114 billion transistors. The memory bandwidth has been increased to 800GB/s.

The new M1 Ultra brings a 20-core CPU, that contains 16 high-performance, and 4 high-efficiency cores. The chip supports up to 128GB of unified memory. AI also took the spotlight, and the new chip features 32 Neural Engine Cores. The GPU is where it gets absolutely mind-blowing as it comes equipped with 64 GPU cores. That’s twice the cores of the maxed-out M1 Max.

This story is developing…