Apple loses executive in charge with 5G efforts

There was a lot of drama these past couple of weeks involving Apple, Qualcomm, and Intel. After battling in courtrooms around the world, Apple and Qualcomm surprised everyone by announcing a settlement, not only putting an end to lawsuits, but also signing a licensing and a supply agreement. Shortly after, Intel, which Apple reportedly wanted to purchase as far as its modem business is concerned, announced that it exits the 5G smartphone modem business, and is now looking to sell its phone modem division altogether.

Rubén Caballero writes the next chapter in the drama as the Apple executive who was in charge of the iPhone-maker’s 5G efforts has reportedly left the company. It is not certain when this happened exactly, but the report mentions that he was still with Apple in February. February is also when Apple poached Intel’s lead 5G engineer, and it is also when Apple shuffled around its employees in charge of modem efforts.

