The race for components is about to get worse, as Apple is already starting to feel the effects of the ongoing chip shortage. The company managed to keep a steady flow of components to keep production moving steadily. However, things have started to get ugly, as Cupertino has decided to scale down orders for older iPhones in favor of the necessary components for the iPhone 13 lineup.

According to a report from Digitimes, Apple has shifted its focus and its orders to acquire more chips for the iPhone 13 models while reducing equivalent orders for the older iPhone devices that the company is still selling.

“Apple has scaled down its chip orders for older-generation iPhones, while ramping up wafer starts at TSMC for its iPhone 13, the sources said. Apple has also not made any changes to its chip orders placed with TSMC for 2021, the sources noted.”

Among the devices that would receive less attention and components, we have last year’s iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11, as well as the iPhone SE 2, which are the models that are still available for purchase over at Apple’s online store. Other models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were discontinued after the launch of the iPhone 13 lineup back in September.

However, this doesn’t mean that Cupertino isn’t facing delays with components. All iPhone 13 configurations are being affected, increasing their wait time from three to four weeks in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Older iPhone models are also being affected, but delays would depend on the model you go for, as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are delayed by one to two weeks, while the iPhone 11 orders are being shipped with up to five-week delays.

Apple is also facing a solid iPhone 13 demand which has allegedly made suppliers choose Apple orders over competitors, as Cupertino’s orders are steadier and more profitable. The report also claims that TSMC is also on track to start volume production of its 3nm process technology by up to 55,000 monthly wafers in the second half of 2022.

Source Digitimes

Via MacRumors