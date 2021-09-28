limited edition beats studio 3 cold wall

Apple has introduced a limited edition Beats Studio3 headphones in partnership with A-COLD-WALL, a fashion brand by British designer Samuel Ross. The new headphones from Apple popped up on the online Apple Store on Monday.

The new headphones look similar to the already-available Beats Studio3, but it comes in a slate color with a “speckled cement” finish that covers both the headphones and ear cushions. While the ear cushions remain the same in fit and style, the inner section of the headband uses a lighter clay color for “contrast and graphic sophistication.” Then there are ACW logos appearing on both the headphones band and the accompanying carry case.

    Apart from the new design and finish, everything remains the same. These are the same Beats Studio3 headphones Apple that offer Pure Active Noise Cancellation and connectivity driven by Apple’s W1 chip. The battery life of the headphones is said to be 22 hours with ANC on and 40 hours with ANC disabled. Moreover, Apple offers Fast Fuel technology that provides 3 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge.

    The headphones have been priced at $349.95, which is the same as the other Beats Studio 3 variants. Apple says the headphones are “currently unavailable” for pickup but they’re “Coming soon” for delivery.




