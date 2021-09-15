We received several amazing products during today’s Apple California Streaming event. First, we saw the announcement of two new iPad models, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the latest iteration of Apple’s iPhone lineup, the iPhone 13 that comes in four different variants. You can already pre-order the latest iPad and iPad mini over at Apple.com, but unfortunately, you will have to wait until Friday, September 17, to pre-order your new iPhone.

The iPhone 13 is now official, it features Apple’s latest 5nm A15 Bionic processor, and you have four different options to choose from. First up, we have the entry-level iPhone 13 mini with a 5.4-inch display that will start selling for $699 or $29.12/mo and the vanilla model with a 6.1-inch display that starts for $799 or 33.29/mo before an eligible trade-in. Both devices start with 128GB storage, but you can get them with 256GB and 512GB; just remember that this will also increase final pricing to $999 in the mini version and $1,099 on the larger 6.1-inch model.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max start with the same 128GB storage option as the more affordable variants. However, they start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. In addition, they arrive in four different color options, including Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. You also get to choose between 256GB, 512GB, and a whopping 1TB storage space, but this last option will have you paying $1,499 for the 6.1-inch model and $1,599 for the larger 6.7-inch variant.

iPhone 13 Apple's latest iPhone that features an Apple A15 Bionic chip. View at Apple

However, there’s a way to get the latest iPhone 13 for less. If you get your new device at Apple.com, you will be able to get up to $790 off when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer device. And deals don’t stop there, as you will be able to score up to $700 credit after trade-in over at AT&T and Verizon. T-Mobile will also get you up to $700 credit after trade-in, but this deal gets even better as it includes additional $500 credit from T-Mobile/Sprint.

We will keep you posted as more options and deals pop up, but right now, your best option is to get your new iPhone 13 directly from Apple.