Breaking: iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR names leaked by Apple

With a little less than five hours until the Apple event, we no longer have to wonder about the names of the 2018 iPhones. Apparently, the Apple sitemap contains links to pages that refer to the devices’ names. These are: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

The discovery was made by ATH, and screenshots of the sitemap with their respective links can be clearly seen. Aside from the links, there’s nothing really worth noting, except that they clearly indicate the denomination of the upcoming phones. Said sitemap, of course, is no longer working as it has been taken down, but a copy can be seen at the source link.

There are also mentions of 40mm and 44mm bands for the Apple Watch. As a reminder, the existent Apple Watch sizes are 38mm and 42mm.