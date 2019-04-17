Apple still dominates the premium smartphone segment

The global premium smartphone segment grew 14% year-on-year, according to a recent Counterpoint Research paper. The growth was determined by the launch of new models mostly from Apple, as well as Huawei, OPPO, and OnePlus. Apple still sits at the top of the list owning more than half of the market, according to the research.

An indication of the increasing competition in the segment is highlighted by the fact that close to 40 OEMs now compete in the premium segment globally. Of these, the top five players account for almost 90% of shipments.

The top five consists of Apple (51%), Samsung (22%), Huawei (10%), OPPO (6%), and OnePlus (2%). If you are interested in finding out the rankings for your specific region, hit the source link for the original research.