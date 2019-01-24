Apple lays off 200 employees working on self-driving car project

You do remember Project Titan, right? It’s the codename for Apple’s autonomous car efforts. While the iPhone-maker never officially confirmed it (or did so vaguely), there are several indications that there’s a division within Apple that’s working on the project. So much so that it hired Doug Field from Tesla (who ended up at Tesla by leaving Apple) to lead Apple’s Project Titan efforts.

Well, under the new management of the division, Apple laid off 200 employees that were working on the self-driving car project. The report was confirmed by an Apple spokesperson who said the following:

“We have an incredibly talented team working on autonomous systems and associated technologies at Apple. As the team focuses their work on several key areas for 2019, some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple. We continue to believe there is a huge opportunity with autonomous systems, that Apple has unique capabilities to contribute, and that this is the most ambitious machine learning project ever.”

That didn’t shed light on what those “key areas” might be, but the initial Apple Car rumors have slowly shifted during the past couple of years. While initially it was rumored that Apple would be working on its own car, Project Titan now is rumored to be more of a project that would result in a self-driving system to be implemented in existing vehicles. Pretty much like the Lexus RX 450h autonomous car believed to be powered by Apple that was involved in an accident last year.