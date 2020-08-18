Going after the live radio market with more vigor, Apple has today announced that the popular Beats 1 radio station will now be called Apple Music 1. Additionally, the company is launching two new radio stations called Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country that will be available to listeners in 165 countries starting today.

Aside from the existing shows from renowned artists, Apple Music 1 will also debut new shows from the likes of Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, J Balvin and Travis Scott among others. Talking about Apple Music Hits, the company says it will feature “the biggest songs fans know and love from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s.” Plus, exclusive new shows from Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more will debut on this channel.

Coming to Apple Music Country, the name says it all – it will be all about country music. This station will soon offer exclusive shows from top country music artists such as Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, and Carrie Underwood to name a few. Both the new channels will be accessible on Apple Music from a wide range of devices as well as through Siri voice commands.