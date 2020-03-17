Apple Powerbeats
Apple has launched the successor to Powerbeats 3. The company going with a rather simple naming scheme with “Powerbeats”. The product follows the design of the Powerbeats Pro. It is priced $50 less than the Powerbeats 3 at $149.

The wireless earphones come with up to 15 hours of battery life. The company claims a 5-minute charge will give you up to 1 hour of playback. The device is sweat and water-resistant. The new Powerbeats come with Audio Sharing technology which allows pairing two sets of Beats headphones or AirPods to a single iPhone.

The Apple Powerbeats is powered by the Apple H1 chip and Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth, which is the configuration found in the Powerbeats Pro. The on-ear controls allow you to skip songs, take calls, and adjust the volume. There are multiple on-ear microphones as well.

