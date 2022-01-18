Leak: Apple to launch iPhone SE+ 5G this year, may follow up with a 5.7-inch model in 2023

In spite of having large bezels, Touch ID home button, and LCD display, the iPhone SE is still one of the best-selling smartphones for Apple. It's the most affordable iPhone which offers long-term software updates surety, one of the best in class customer support, and much more. There have been rumors of Apple introducing a 5G iPhone SE this Spring, and now we have some more information about the upcoming Apple 5G affordable smartphone.

According to the series of tweets from Ross Young, Apple will call its 2022 inexpensive iPhone the iPhone SE+ 5G. Ross Young is a display analyst who has previously (correctly) predicted about the design of the new iPad mini with no Home Button and the ProMotion display on the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Ross says that the iPhone SE+ 5G is expected to keep the same design as the current-gen iPhone SE. He says it will come with the same 4.7-inch LCD display with bezels, but it will be updated with 5G capability. In addition, it will also come with the latest A15 Bionic processor — the same processor found in the latest iPhone 13 series.

According to Young, Apple will introduce a larger 5.7-inch iPhone SE in 2023. The iPhone which was supposed to be introduced in 2024 has been fast-tracked and will now be launched in 2023, according to Ross Young. He says that it will host a 5.7-inch display. However, it isn't known if it will keep iPhone 8 Plus-like design or iPhone X-like design — though the latter is likely for a smartphone in 2023.

Though we're not expecting a major redesign from Apple, we’ll have to wait only a few months as Apple is expected to host its rumored Spring 2022 event in March or April this year. The company is also expected to launch its new iPad Air 5 with 5G, A15 Bionic processor, and Center Stage-supported camera at the event.

Would you buy the iPhone SE if it comes with the old iPhone 8-like design (bezels and Touch ID in Home Button) but with 5G? Is the old design a deal-breaker for you? Or would you wait for the 2023 iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments section below!

Apple iPhone SE (2020) The iPhone SE was announced back in April 2020. It comes with the A13 Bionic chipset, a compact 4.7-inch LCD display, and a single 12MP camera on the back. It's the cheapest iPhone you can get your hands on. Check all the deals available on the device using the links given below!

Via: MacRumors