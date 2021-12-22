Apple to launch Intel Macs in spite of transition to Apple Silicon

Apple, last year, announced that it is transitioning to its own ARM-based M-series chips for the Mac. At the event in the fall of 2020, the company announced the first three Macs — M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and the Mac mini — that run on its own M1 chip. Since then, the company has followed up with a new 24-inch M1 iMac in the Spring of this year and two new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models this year. With all the MacBook and Mac models being updated to the new Apple Silicon chipset, one might think that Apple won't announce a Mac with an Intel chip now. But, it doesn't seem like that.

A report from MacRumors claims that Apple still has one more Intel-based Mac in its pipeline. The report says that Apple is still not expected to ship M-series chips in the upcoming Mac Pro models. It claims that Apple is working on two Mac Pro models. One Mac Pro is being updated with the Apple Silicon chip that will also feature a new design. But the other one will keep the same design as the current Mac Pro but will be updated with faster internals, which is most likely an updated Intel chip.

24-inch M1 iMac The 24-inch 2021 iMac comes equipped with Apple's own powerful M1 chip. It features an all-new design and is capable of handling a wide variety of tasks. The M1 iMac also features a big 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, studio-quality mics, 1080p web camera, and is all bundled in an 11.5 mm thick body. Check out all the deals on the 24-inch M1 iMac on Amazon and Best Buy using the links given below!

The report points out that M1 chips have "proven itself to be a worthy competitor", but it seems that Apple still isn't confident about the M-series chips being used in the Macs of animators, photographers, Hollywood insiders, and other professionals. The report suggests that Apple might feature the Intel Xeon Scalable processor in the upcoming Mac Pro. Intel says its Xeon Scalable processor has "advanced performance, security, efficiency, and built-in AI acceleration to handle IoT workloads and more powerful AI."

While it may seem odd, it's worth noting that not all the apps have been updated to support Apple Silicon. These chips still translate x86 apps via Rosetta 2 — something that might cause a bit of hiccup here and there and hinder the workflow of professionals. While Apple is working on an Intel-based Mac Pro, the rumors also claim that the company is working on an improved Mac Pro with Apple Silicon behind the scenes. Recently, we learned that Apple has an 18-month refresh policy for its M-series chips. So it might be possible Apple debuts the new M-series chip with its new Mac Pro or the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro which is tipped to feature a mini LED display.

Via: MacRumors