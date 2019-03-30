Apple kills AirPower because of quality issues

When Apple introduced the iPhone X in September 2017, it also announced its wireless charging mat, called AirPower. It was supposed to be available in 2018, but those who wanted the accessory were left in the dark with nothing to do but wait. Plenty of rumors followed of the device being ready for production, mass production starting dates, and all the usual chatter.

Fast forward to March 29, 2019, and it’s official: Apple kills AirPower, and it is doing so because it cares about hardware standards that cannot be met.

After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward — Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering

No specific reasons were made public but reports are talking about the fact that charging coils being too close to one another have posed overheating problems. Releasing a wireless charging mat that overheats, and potentially overheats your devices, would be a very bad decision, thus Apple decided to cancel the project.