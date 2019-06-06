Apple is slowly killing off 3D Touch with iOS 13

There were rumors leading up to Apple‘s Monday WWDC 2019 keynote, where iOS 13 was announced, among many other things, that suggested the iPhone-maker will kill 3D Touch. They came in different flavors, with some suggesting that future iPhones will be lacking pressure-sensitive 3D Touch screens, and others hinting that the functionality will be also removed from the operating system.

A 9to5mac report confirms that iOS 13, in its current developer beta, doesn’t contain 3D Touch gestures. Instead, 3D Touch functionalities like Peek, Pop, and Home Screen Quick Actions, are now replaced by a long-press gesture trigger.

This means that iPhones that physically support 3D Touch (all iPhones since the iPhone 6s, with the exception of iPhone SE and iPhone Xr) will lose that functionality once iOS 13 arrives as an update. The new long-press gesture in iOS 13 will be available on all iPhones, iPads and the seventh-generation iPod touch, and it will be very similar to Haptic Touch in iOS 12 on the iPhone Xr.