Apple has teamed up with Stanford Medicine to create an app for COVID-19 first responders for helping them get tested and evade the risks of getting infected while on duty. The app, which is called First Responder COVID-19 Guide, is now available to download from the App Store.

The app will reportedly help firefighters, police officers and paramedics connect with drive-through COVID-19 testing centres if they begin showing coronavirus symptoms in the line of duty. First responders can schedule a priority testing at a Stanford Health Care site if they exhibit worrying signs.

The First Responder COVID-19 Guide app also hosts FAQs and a guide for protecting oneself from getting infecting among other useful content. The app is currently available only in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties in California, but there are plans of making it available in more region soon.