Apple to invest $100M in Japan Display, as it shifts over more LCD orders

It was back in March when we first heard about the Apple-induced struggle Japan Display is facing. The iPhone-maker paid about $1.5 billion of the costs of Japan Display’s manufacturing plant, betting big on its LCD panel production. However, on one hand, because iPhone sales are slowing down, and, on the other hand, because most iPhones are now using OLED panels, the Japanese company is really struggling.

A report from Japan now suggests that Apple will invest about $100 million in the company, as it is undergoing “restructuring”. The iPhone maker accounts for roughly 60% of Japan Display’s business, and, in addition to the investment, the report suggests that Apple will shuffle orders and shift LCD production from China to Japan Display.

In addition to protecting its $1.5 billion initial investment, Apple has other reasons to help keep Japan Display alive, as the company is manufacturing OLED panels for the Apple Watch, as well as LCD panels for the iPhone Xr, and older models that don’t use OLED displays.