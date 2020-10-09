A few weeks ago, we got our first look at Apple’s upcoming wireless over-the-ear headphones – rumored to debut as the AirPods Studio. Looking at the renders, I quite liked the minimalist design, which doesn’t deviate much from Apple’s preferred industrial aesthetics language. The AirPods Studio appear to predominantly employ leather and metal, but it appears that the device we saw in the leaked renders was the luxury version of Apple’s upcoming wearable that would command an equally premium price tag. Now, tipster Jon Prosser claims that Apple is also working on a more affordable pair that costs a few hundred dollars less than what you would pay for the luxury version.

AirPods Studio 🎧



The renders that I shared last month seem to be the luxury variant — made of leather/metal.



I’m being told they’ll retail for…. $599 😳



There will be another sport-like variant made of cheaper materials for $350.



They WILL NOT be at the October 13 event. https://t.co/awunRlGrD4 pic.twitter.com/le2cfmlC9P — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

Prosser, citing sources, tweeted that the luxury variant of AirPods Studio will be priced at $599. There will also be a “sport-like variant” that would use cheaper materials and will reportedly cost much lower at $350. While the leaked price will dissuade many to scratch the AirPods Studio off their holiday shopping list, they aren’t launching anytime soon. Contrary to what many have been speculating, Prosser claims that the AirPods Studio won’t debut at Apple’s October 13 event that will also be the launch platform for iPhone 12 series.

So, about AirTags.



This one hurts my heart…



I’m being told that Apple has pushed back the announcement and launch of AirTags to March of 2021. 😳 https://t.co/xtUvCAFmoE pic.twitter.com/DIUlcp01Xy — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 9, 2020

Another oft-leaked and highly anticipated gadget that won’t be a part of Apple’s launch event next week will be the AirTags, the company’s own Tile-like tracking device. Prosser claims that Apple has pushed back the launch and release of Apple AirTags until March next year.

Prosser also dished out some details about the release cycle of the iPhone 12 series, which falls in line with another comprehensive leak that surfaced earlier today. He tweeted that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will kick off on September 16, and they will hit the shelves on October 23. As for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, they will ship next month.