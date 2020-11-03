Apple has announced that it will be hosting another event, ‘One More Thing’ on November 10. The company is expected to announce its transition to Apple Silicone Mac devices. There could be up to three new MacBooks with Apple Silicon in the next event. It seems like Apple isn’t limiting the in-house silicon to its MacBook-lineup as it is reported to be working a redesigned iMac, the company’s all-in-one desktop, and a new Mac Pro model, Apple’s highest-end desktop – both with Apple silicon.

The latest development comes from Bloomberg, which cites “other people familiar with the company’s plans” in reporting about the redesign. The report goes on to say that Apple is currently developing a new Mac Pro that looks like the current design but it is about half the size. We don’t know if that Mac will replace the existing Mac Pro or launch as an additional model. The new Apple chip could help reduce the size of Mac Pro due to its increased power efficiency.

The new Mac Pro isn’t coming out anytime in 2020. It is likely to be released in 2021 or 2022. Apple plans to move all of its Macs to ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips instead of Intel chips, but it expects to take two years for the process.

At the November 10 event, Apple is expected to release a new 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by its in-house silicon. The Cupertino giant is said to ship its new MacBooks with Apple silicon by the end of 2020. Unfortunately, rumors suggest that we might not get the new AirPods Studio or the AirTags until next year.

