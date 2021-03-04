iPad Air 4 pocketnow
Apple is rumored to hold an event later this month to launch some new products that include updated iPad Pro models, an iPad Mini, and the AirTags object tracker at last. However, these might not be the only tablets that the company has in the pipeline for 2021. Yes, another iPad Air might arrive later this year, but there is one more – a device allegedly called an iPad Mini ProUmm, what now?

Is this the teeny-tiny 'Pro' iPad Mini of your dreams?

The latest rumor comes courtesy of Korean blog Naver which claims that the iPad Mini Pro is currently in the ‘Design P2’ stage after having passed through the R&D and planning stage. The report adds that the Apple tablet is now headed towards the DVT P3 (Design Validation Test) sooner or later. 

And with the aforementioned being one of the last stages before the device enters mass production, the iPad Mini Pro is expected to launch in the second half of 2020. Actually, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple chooses to launch it alongside the next iPad Air later this year, or even the iPhone 13 family. 

Apple is reportedly eyeing an H2 2021 debut for the iPad Mini Pro

Adding more about the device, the report claims that the iPad Mini Pro will come equipped with an 8.3-inch display. Apple has reportedly reduced the height of the device compared to the vanilla iPad Mini, but it is slightly wider. However, that’s everything we know about the device so far.

The ‘Pro’ addition suggests that Apple might offer some extras such as a high-refresh-rate panel, more powerful camera hardware, and even an OLED or mini LED panel. As per a previous leak, the standard iPad Mini refresh this year will offer an 8.5-inch Liquid Retina display, complete with Apple Pencil support, while the A14 Bionic will run things under the hood. We won’t have to wait much longer to see if those rumors materialize later this month. 

