Looks like Apple is finally ready to milk the benefits of fitting a magnetic ring inside the iPhone 12 series. Yes, I am talking about the MagSafe hardware, which allows the new disc-like charger to snap magnetically at the back of your iPhone and also makes the pricey phones wanting to stick to your refrigerator. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple is developing a magnetic battery pack attachment for iPhones that will charge the phone by just magnetically clinging to the rear panel.

Apple has reportedly been at work on the neat magnetic charging accessory – which by the way will sell like hot cakes – for over a year now and had plans to launch it in the months following the iPhone 12 quartet’s release. The battery pack, as mentioned above, will rely on the MagSafe hardware to stick to the back of your iPhone 12 for juicing its battery. One of the prototypes of the upcoming charging accessory from Apple is said to rock a white exterior made of rubber.

New ‘Mobile Charge Mode’ in iOS 14.5 beta 2 for an as-yet-unannounced ‘Battery Pack’ and not a case presumedly because it uses MagSafe for charging iPhone 12 devices. Also interestingly it keeps your iPhone charged to 90% for ‘battery efficiency’. https://t.co/CPZXkBXkEc pic.twitter.com/jHHrrz4Qir — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) February 16, 2021

However, it must be noted that the battery pack is only meant for, well, charging. And thus, it wouldn’t serve as a full-frame protective gear for the iPhone 12, unlike the third-party battery cases out there in the market. The battery pack has reportedly proven to offer a strong magnetic coupling during internal tests, but not everything is rosy for Apple’s upcoming accessory.

“In internal testing, the magnetic attachment system has proved strong enough for the charging unit to stay in place, but the accessory’s development has been slowed by software issues such as the iPhone erroneously indicating that the pack is overheating,” adds the report.

The concept of Apple’s upcoming accessory is similar to Mophie’s Juice Pack connect

In the light of the aforementioned development challenges, there are chances that the magnetic charging battery pack might be delayed, or even scrapped. The mention of Apple’s upcoming battery pack has also been spotted in the code of iOS 14.5, indicating that the product might be launched soon. Moreover, Apple has also discussed making an in-car MagSafe charging mount for iPhones.