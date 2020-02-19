Maybe some of the best things about Apple products are their ecosystem and constant software upgrades. Yesterday, we saw how they started to solve some bugs with watchOS 6.1.3, and today, the second wave of iOS and iPadOS 13.4 is starting to arrive in iPhones and iPads.

You can start downloading iOS and iPadOS 13.4 from the Apple Developer Center or over the air once a developer profile has been installed. With this update, you will get a new toolbar in the Mail app, placing the delete and reply icons apart to avoid accidents that may delete an email. iCloud Folder Sharing will also let you share folders in your iCloud Drive. Nine new Animoji stickers are also included iPadOS hardware key remapping, call controls, and third-party navigation controls in CarPlay. There’s also a new CarKey API that would let you unlock, lock, or start a car with NFC capabilities.

watchOS 6.1.3 is the fifth update to the latest watchOS version, and it includes important bug fixes that prevent irregular heart rhythm notifications. There’s also a new watchOS 5.3.5 version available for the Apple Watches that aren’t able to run watchOS 6.

Source MacRumors

Via MacRumors