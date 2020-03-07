Several third-generation iPad Air models have had an issue that makes their screens go blank and stay that way. Now, Apple has launched a repair program to solve this problem.

Apple has determined that, under certain circumstances, the screen on a limited number of iPad Air (3rd generation) devices may go blank permanently. A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank.

The affected iPad Air models that present this problem were manufactured between March 2019 and October 2019. Apple says that it will repair these devices or an Apple Authorized Service provided free of charge. So, if your iPad Air’s screen went black, you should find an Apple Authorized Service Provider and make an appointment, or contact Apple Support to arrange service through an Apple Repair Center. This program, however, will only cover affected third-gen iPad Air models two years after their first retail sale.

Source MacRumors