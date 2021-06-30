Apple-is-looking-for-more-mini-LED-suppliers-for-upcoming-MacBook-Pro

Apple is struggling to meet demand after the release of its 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablet. The company is actively searching for more suppliers who can produce mini-LED displays for its next generation of MacBook Pro devices.

According to DigiTimes, the story is to be published tomorrow, on July 1st (via MacRumors), Apple is looking for an additional supplier beyond Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, or TSMT to help cope with the electronic component for the mini-LED display in the 12.9-inch iPAd Pro and upcoming MacBook Pro devices.

TSMT is reported to be the main supplier of SMT (Surface Mounting Technology) for the iPad Pro and the upcoming MacBook Pro. Since that report was published by DigiTimes, it seems like Apple has noticed that meeting the demand for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro orders and the MacBook Pro devices might exceed its limits and not work out with only one supplier on hand. The two suppliers would likely be able to meet with Apple’s demand and produce enough components.

The M1 powered 12.9-inch iPad Pro was limited in stock, with long shipping times extending to late July. The global health crisis and chip shortage has also only made it worse for both Apple and its suppliers, which is why meeting the demand for the upcoming MacBook Pros is still questionable as of right now. Even if it gets released later this year, it may take long weeks or months for the devices to ship out, especially with customized configurations.

Apple is expected to bring the Liquid Retina XDR display technology with mini-LED to replace the LCD panel on the upcoming MacBook Pro devices. The next generation of MacBook Pros are expected to launch later this year, however we still do not yet have any date set as to when we should expect them. The latest rumors point at an announcement happening sometime in the Fall.