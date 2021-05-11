With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple and Corning came together to offer what the company calls a “Ceramic Shield” display. Apple called it the biggest leap in durability in iPhone history, promising 4x higher durability against accidental drops. Now, Apple is offering Corning $45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to expand Corning’s manufacturing capacity in the US and drive research and development into innovative new technologies. These support durability and long-lasting product life.

Apple has announced that it is awarding $45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning, which is its supplier of precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. For the unaware, Corning has already received $450 million from Apple’s $5 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund over the last four years. Hence, it looks like the two companies are coming closer to yet another collaboration on some of Apple’s products in the coming years. We could see a more durable iPhone or maybe a better-protected iPad display.

Apple’s investment helps support more than 1,000 jobs across Corning’s US operations in Kentucky and other facilities. These investments have helped facilitate research and development into state-of-the-art glass processes, which also led to the creation of Ceramic Shield.

“Apple and Corning have a long history of working together to accomplish the impossible,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “From the very first iPhone glass to the revolutionary Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 12 lineup, our collaboration has changed the landscape of smartphone cover design and durability. Ceramic Shield is a prime example of the technologies that are possible when deep innovation meets the power of American manufacturing. We’re so proud to work alongside Corning, whose 170-year-old legacy is a testament to the ingenuity of the US workforce.”

These investments have helped Corning and Apple co-develop the latest durability standard for the iPhone 12 with the Ceramic Shield. With the upcoming investment, it is highly likely that we’ll see more of Corning incorporated into future Apple products.