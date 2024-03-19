Key Takeaways New gen-4 AirPods set for 2024 release, with improved fit, sound quality, and USB-C charging.

AirPods Pro offer top-notch features like noise cancelation, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive EQ.

Consider other affordable options like Nothing's Ear 2 or OnePlus' Buds Pro 2 for better value.

It seems that Apple is planning to deliver new iterations of the AirPods sometime in 2024. The latest rumors suggest that the company will start production of two new fourth-generation AirPods models in May. This also makes us believe that the new AirPods will arrive sometime in the second half of 2024, or according to Mark Gurman, we might see these new earbuds in September or October.

According to information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on two new gen-4 AirPods; said devices would start production in May and be released in September or October. These new devices will allegedly feature a new design with better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. You will also get to enjoy active noise cancelation on the higher-end option and a speaker in the charging case that will be very convenient if you misplace them, as you will be able to make it sound with Find My for locating them easily at any time.

Apple Airpods Pro $189 $249 Save $60 The AirPods Pro will deliver amazing sound quality, and tons of amazing features, including active noise cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and more. $189 at Amazon

This might seem great for Apple fans, but we are still trying to figure out if purchasing the new ‘base model’ will make sense. I mean, take the third-generation AirPods. They arrived with some nice features but a price tag that wasn’t very compelling. You could easily get your hands on the second-generation AirPods Pro by adding $20 to your budget, as they’re still selling for just $189.

So, in the end, the features of the Gen-3 AirPods don’t justify the $169 price tag when you can get other, more affordable options with noise canceling for as little as $127 if you go for Nothing’s Ear 2 earbuds or OnePlus’ Buds Pro 2 for $150.