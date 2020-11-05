Apple is reportedly facing a shortage of power chips and LiDAR components in its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Increasing demand for silicon across a range of products and supply-chain disruptions from COVID-19 are likely the main causes of the shortage. It is being said that the demand for iPhone 12 Pro, in particular, has been higher than expected. And, Apple is tipped to be reallocating components from ‌iPad‌ models to the ‌iPhone 12 Pro.

The latest development comes from two sources of Nikkei Asia, which reports that the Cupertino giant has been hit by supply constraints for some components, such as power chips and LiDAR components used for depth-sensing imaging functions. It goes on to add that Apple is relocating some components intended for iPads to the iPhone 12 Pro.

“That has affected around 2 million units in overall iPad production compared with its previous production plan for this year,” one of the sources said.

Moreover, Apple has asked suppliers to prepare more than 20 million units of iPhone 11, iPhone SE, and iPhone XR to fill “empty spaces on shelves.” These will be prepared from October through the year-end for the holiday shopping season and early next year. The report claims that the amount is more than a quarter of the orders Apple placed for the new iPhone 12 series this year.

Further, the iPhone 11, iPhone SE and iPhone XR handsets assembled after October will not come with a charger or wired earphones. It is said that the orders for iPhone 11 and the affordable iPhone SE are each close to around 10 million units, which are “better than expected.”

On the other hand, the 2019 flagships, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have reached their end of product life and will no longer be produced. “The momentum for the iPhone 11 is surprisingly strong and keeps going. But that’s not the case for Pro and Pro Max,” an executive-level source told Nikkei.