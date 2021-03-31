When Apple introduced the new Mac Pro back in 2019, the internet had a field day mocking its cheese grater design. While Apple says that the design maximizes airflow and also helps with structural integrity, it’s the uncanny similarity with the kitchen tool that comes to mind first when you come across the machine. Well, it appears that Apple might bring this design to more products in the feature, with iPhones being one of them.
As per a patent titled Housing Construction filed before the USPTO and spotted first by PatentlyApple, Apple is considering the 3D lattice pattern of the Mac Pro for iPhones as well. The reason cited in the patent description is familiar – optimize air flow, offer better protection for the internal components, and of course, be pleasing to look at. However, the latter part about ‘looking pleasing’ is up for debate. Here’s what the patent application says: