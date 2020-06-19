Apple is again shutting down some retail stores in the US owing to a sharp growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in a few regions. As per a Bloomberg report, the company is closing a total of 11 brick-and-mortar stores across Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

However, customers can retrieve the devices they had given at those stores for repair over the weekend. Apple has made it clear that employees at stores that are being shut down again will be paid, but the company has not revealed a date as to when those outlets will be opened again.