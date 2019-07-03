Apple is about to fix one major selfie problem nobody was able to

Ever took out your phone, snapped a picture, and didn’t force yourself to look into the camera? Maybe you were looking at the screen to see the framing of the shot, or checking on your make-up, snapped the picture, only to see that in the final photo you’re clearly not looking into the camera? If you haven’t, you haven’t taken enough selfies.

Apple is about to fix this issue, apparently, with iOS 13, according to reports. It is not clear how the iPhone-maker is achieving this, or what kind of effects or AI comes in place, but with the next version of iOS, even if you look at the screen, you’ll appear to be looking at the camera in the final photo.

The feature is apparently called FaceTime attention correction, and the description says “Your eye contact with the camera will be more accurate during FaceTime Video calls”. It’s not sure which devices will get this feature, and it’s also not sure if it will apply to photos and videos taken with the camera app.

We’ll, of course, keep you posted as soon as we find out more.

Haven’t tested this yet, but if Apple uses some dark magic to move my gaze to seem like I’m staring at the camera and not at the screen I will be flabbergasted. (New in beta 3!) pic.twitter.com/jzavLl1zts — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) July 2, 2019