Apple might leave the Plus behind and introduce the iPhone Xs

Apple new iPhone models are coming really soon and rumors concerning these new devices keep coming. Not so long ago we talked about the possibility of an iPhone XX or a new model that was still unnamed. Now, we can see an iPhone Xs with an OLED screen.

A new report from Bloomberg gives us a better idea of the new names for the upcoming iPhone models. We now get hints that Apple would be removing the Plus brand and launch an S version each year. Therefore, we could see a new iPhone Xs this year in any of the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.5-inch iPhones. The company is also planning more significant changes next year. Those changes may include an iPad like landscape view, maybe the ability to work with an Apple Pencil, dual-SIM capabilities, and a trend that would give us one LCD iPhone with a lower price. Obviously, the other two iPhone high-end models would have OLED screens and better specs.

Unfortunately, the dual-SIM models won’t be available everywhere and would be exclusive to certain markets, or at least that’s what Ming-Chi Kuo predicted not so long ago.