iPhone SE Red color

Apple launched the second-generation iPhone SE last month. While the phone carries a price tag of $399 in the States, it costs Rs 42,500 (~ $560) in India.

Today, Apple has announced a limited period offer for HDFC Bank cardholders that will let them purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900 after a cashback of Rs 3,600.

After the cashback, the 128GB version costs Rs 44,200 and 256GB storage model costs Rs 54,700 instead of Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Apple supplier Redington has announced that the new iPhone SE will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India soon. However, the exact sale date is not known.

Source: Fonearena

You May Also Like
Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G announced, offers 15% faster CPU and GPU performance compared to 765G

The SoC comes equipped with Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU.
Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.3 could pack a quad rear camera setup with ZEISS optics

It could be launched in Q3 2020.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung DITCHING Samsung for the Galaxy S21?? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of getting BOE displays in future Samsung devices, OnePlus 8 Z leaks and more