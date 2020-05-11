iPhone SE Red color

Apple launched the second-generation iPhone SE last month. While the phone carries a price tag of $399 in the States, it costs Rs 42,500 (~ $560) in India.

Today, Apple has announced a limited period offer for HDFC Bank cardholders that will let them purchase the iPhone SE at an effective price of Rs 38,900 after a cashback of Rs 3,600.

After the cashback, the 128GB version costs Rs 44,200 and 256GB storage model costs Rs 54,700 instead of Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively.

Apple supplier Redington has announced that the new iPhone SE will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India soon. However, the exact sale date is not known.

Source: Fonearena

