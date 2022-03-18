iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 are now available

Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE 2022 and the new iPad Air 5th generation at its March 8 “Peek Performance” event. The third-generation iPhone SE comes with the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, while the iPad Air 5th generation received Apple’s M1 silicon. The iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5th gen. are now available in the US and other markets.

To give you a quick recap, the new iPhone SE 2022 has an identical design to the iPhone SE 2020 model, but it comes with various performance and hardware updates over its predecessor. The phone also has 5G support, although it’s not compatible with mmWave. It’s now powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chipset, the same chip that can be found in the iPhone 13 series, and there are a few camera features that improve the photography and video capabilities, although the phone still lacks a secondary camera and night mode.

The new iPad Air 5th generation also comes with an unchanged design on the outside, and if you have the 4th generation from last year, the same case and accessories will work with it. The main difference is that the new iPad Air comes with Apple’s M1 chipset, which is more powerful and efficient than last year’s model, although you won’t really notice a difference if you only use it to surf the web. If you use the device for more graphically intensive purposes, it may be worth considering to upgrade.

Availability

The new devices are now available in select markets, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Italy, and more.

Colors

The iPhone SE 2022 is available in three colors, including Midnight Black, Starlight White, and (PRODUCT) RED. The iPad Air 5th generation will be available in five new colors, including Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight White.

Price

The iPhone SE 2022 will start at $429 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB will go for $479, and 256GB for $579. The iPad Air 5th generation will start from $599 for the 64GB storage variant, while the 256GB model will retail for $749 (Wi-Fi).

