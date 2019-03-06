iOS

Get these Apple iPhones for under $160 while supplies last

Contents

Looking for an Apple iPhone, but don’t want to pay the ridiculous price tag? Get the Apple iPhone SE 4″ 16GB (Refurbished). These phones feature a stunning Retina display and won’t break the bank.

The Apple iPhone SE is packed with awesome features. On top of the Retina display, these phones also have a 12 MP camera for you to capture 4K video recordings at 30 fps. Touch ID is great for securely logging in and paying via fingerprint. All phones are Grade A condition with no more than 3 minor scratches.

Get the Apple iPhone SE 4″ 16GB (Refurbished) today for just $159.99, which is 44% off the original price.

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99/mo.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.