Apple iPhone SE back in stock on Apple’s Clearance website

Apple is clearing out iPhone SE stock. Has been doing so twice in January, and once in February. After quickly selling out, Apple has now updated its Clearance section of its website to add more iPhone SE units, in order to deplete stock.

The 32GB version of the iPhone SE sets you back $249, while the 128GB variant goes for $299. Gold, Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Grey color variants are available, but, as they’re selling out, not all configurations may be available in all colors.

The units sold on the website come with various SIM cards from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or TracFone. Just make sure to check the listing. Follow the source link in the description if you’re itching for Apple’s four-incher on the cheap.