Apple brings A15 Bionic to the new iPhone SE 2022

Apple held its “Peek Performance” event today, where it introduced several new devices and technologies that will make it into future products. At the event, Apple announced the new green color for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series. At the event, Apple also announced the brand new iPhone SE 2022 with the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip. The new device also comes with the recently announced iOS 15.4 software update.

The brand new iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1334 x 750 (326 PPI). The screen is still locked at 60Hz, and ProMotion is still limited to the iPhone Pro series of flagship devices. The display has 625 nits of max brightness, according to Apple’s website. The new device is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip – the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 series – and it comes with 6-core CPUs, 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine for AI tasks. Naturally, the device also supports 5G. The memory is unknown at the moment, but the iPhone SE from 2020 came packed with 3GB. The storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The iPhone SE also comes with the same IP67 certificate, meaning that it can withstand up to depths of 1 meter of clean water for 30 minutes, and it’s also dustproof.

Unfortunately, the iPhone SE 2022 still looks like the same iPhone SE that launched in 2020, and the iPhone 6 that was introduced in 2014. It has massive front bezels, and it looks outdated by today’s bezel-less standards. Touch ID also made a come-back that lets users authenticate purchases and unlock the device.

The iPhone SE still only sports a single camera on the back, a 12MP f/1.8 sensor. The camera supports digital zoom up to 5x, and it has Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control, portrait lighting effects, Stage, OIS, and even Deep Fusion. Apple said that it improved the video recording capabilities, and Apple states that video recording supports Night Mode Time-lapse. The front selfie camera is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor.

It’s unclear how much battery the new iPhone SE packs, but Apple claimed that it has much-improved battery life thanks to the more powerful and power-efficient A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone SE also supports 20W fast wired charging, and Apple says that it can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. There is no wording on whether it supports MagSafe, but it does have the usual Qi wireless charging compatibility.

The iPhone SE 2022 will be available from March 18, and you’ll be able to pre-order it from this Friday, March 11. The iPhone SE 64GB will be available in three colors, including Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), and (PRODUCT) RED. The 64GB model will go for $429, 128GB for $479, and 256GB for $579. The Apple website says that you can get anywhere from $100-$650 off when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer device.