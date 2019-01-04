Apple iPhone sales struggle, Galaxy S10 IRL leaks | Pocketnow Daily

iOS

On Pocketnow Daily, Apple is down in sales this holiday season for the first time since 2000. We get the first real-life pictures of the Samsung Galaxy S10 from Evan Blass that confirm all of the rumors. Case leaks for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro reveal that the phone may bring up to five cameras. New Sony Xperia XZ4 benchmarks make us expect a very powerful phone. We end today’s show with Netflix cutting the ability to purchase subscriptions through iTunes.


