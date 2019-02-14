Apple will only ship iPhones with Qualcomm chips in Germany

Apple’s older iPhones were banned in Germany as a result of the ongoing court-room battle with chip-maker Qualcomm. However, the Cupertino-based company said that it will resume sales of banned iPhone models in Germany, and devices that will be shipped will all be equipped with Qualcomm modem chips.

The iPhone-maker acknowledged that it had “no choice” but to stop using Intel chips in smartphones that are sold in Germany, equipping them with Qualcomm’s equivalents. In the case of some iPhone models, Apple had to rely on both Intel and Qualcomm as suppliers for network modem chips. “Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands”, Apple told Reuters.

However, the move only affects some iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models that are available in Germany. These will, from now on, only be available with Qualcomm chips. Sales of newer iPhone models are not affected and will be continue to be available with Intel chips.